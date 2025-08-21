Court gives Anele Mda 24 hours to apologize for false Bozwana murder claims against Mbalula





The Gauteng High Court has given social commentator Anele Mda 24 hours to retract social media posts and issue a public apology to ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula for falsely linking him to the 2015 murder of businessman Wandile Bozwana.





The court ruled that Mda’s tweets were “defamatory and false,” causing significant harm to Mbalula’s reputation.



Mbalula filed an urgent application last week, arguing that Mda’s posts, which alleged his involvement in Bozwana’s assassination, were baseless and malicious.





Bozwana was gunned down in a high-profile attack in Pretoria, and four men, including taxi boss Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela, were convicted last year.



Mda’s claims echoed earlier unproven reports from 2019, which Mbalula has consistently denied, citing his friendship with Bozwana.





Mda opposed the application, arguing the allegations were already public and not urgent, but the court disagreed, emphasizing the need to protect Mbalula’s name amid ongoing inquiries into public officials’ conduct.





Failure to comply with the order could result in further legal consequences for Mda.





The ruling has sparked debate online, with some defending Mda’s right to free speech and others supporting Mbalula’s push to clear his name.