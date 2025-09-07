COURT HEARING ON FORFEITURE OF MALANJI’S TAINTED PROPERTY SET FOR SEPTEMBER 15, 2025





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has disclosed that further investigations into the case of former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji have revealed that more money linked to the matter remains unaccounted for, with high chances of capturing other high-profile individuals involved in related financial crimes.



The Commission says more details will be released as investigations progress.



Speaking during a press briefing, DEC Director General Nason Banda announced that the Commission will not appeal the four-year jail sentence handed to the former Kwacha Constituency lawmaker, who was convicted for possession of tainted property worth 11 million US dollars.





Mr. Banda explained that the Commission’s mandate ends at securing convictions, while the courts independently determine sentences.





He emphasized that the verdict against Malanji and his co-accused, former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba, reflects Zambia’s commitment to the rule of law and the recovery of stolen assets.





He described the case as a demonstration of how far-reaching transnational crimes can be, recalling how Malanji allegedly used the presidential jet to haul millions of dollars from Turkey, deposited large sums in a short period, and went on to purchase two helicopters.





Mr. Banda stressed that the outcome represents the fruits of diligent local, regional, and international collaboration in intelligence and law enforcement.





Meanwhile, on the three-year sentence given to Fredson Yamba, Mr. Banda said the conviction shows abuse of authority, as Mr Yamba was found guilty on two counts for deliberately bypassing financial accountability mechanisms, thereby enabling the misappropriation of funds.





He noted that the convictions signal a new era in tackling organized transnational crimes, warning that public officers engaging in such offenses will face tougher investigative and prosecutorial measures.





Mr Banda has further announced that DEC has since applied for the forfeiture of properties linked to the case, with the courts expected to Commerce hearing on 15th September 2025.