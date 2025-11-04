Court Hears How Walter Magaya Used Former Governor Gideon Gono’s Farm To Defraud Congregants

Details of how the controversial founder of PHD Ministries, Walter Magaya used former RBZ governor Gideon Gono’s farm to defraud his congregants were heard in court. The cleric, alongside his wife Tendai, faces a staggering total of eighteen criminal charges, comprising thirteen counts of fraud and five counts of rape.

The atmosphere in the Harare courtroom was tense as prosecutors made an immediate application to have the sensitive rape cases heard in private, leading to the expulsion of journalists from the proceedings.

The fraud allegations paint a picture of an elaborate scheme targeting the faithful. The State contends that the prophet, in concert with his wife and their companies Planet Africa (Pvt) Ltd and Yadah Connect, systematically deceived congregants and other investors. The court heard how individuals were persuaded to part with their money for residential stands and various projects on land that the prophet falsely claimed to own.

Walter Magaya Used Former Governor Gideon Gono’s Farm To Defraud Congregants

Central to the fraud case is the alleged misrepresentation of a farm owned by former Reserve Bank Governor Gideon Gono. Prosecutors outlined how Prophet Magaya secured a limited farming contract for a single season at Dr Gono’s New Donnington Farm. He then allegedly orchestrated a tour of the property for investors, presenting himself as the outright owner.

“He allegedly misrepresented that he was the owner of the farm and the farm was ready for the allocation of residential stands,” court documents state.

The State further claims his wife, Tendai, who was present during the negotiations with Dr Gono, remained silent during this deception, failing to correct the false impression given to the hopeful homeowners.

The court was informed that the alleged victims, including Feddie Manyange and Martha Dongo, as well as several others, paid a total of approximately US$49,000 and R195,000 to the prophet’s companies. These payments were for stands on land in areas including Chishawasha, Norton, and Mutare, land which the State says was never in the defendants’ possession. The investors only discovered the truth after investigating the property’s true ownership.

Magaya’s Lawyers Fight For Unconditional Release

The courtroom drama shifted to a legal technicality as the defence team, comprising lawyers Admire Rubaba, Advocate Sylvester Hashiti, and Everson Chatambudza, launched an application for their clients’ immediate and unconditional release. They argued that the couple’s detention violated constitutional rights, as they were held beyond the statutory 48-hour limit without being brought before a court.

Prophet Magaya was arrested at 5am on Saturday at his prayer mountain, with his wife taken into custody just thirty minutes later at their Yadah Hotel. The lawyers insisted,

“The couple should have been released by 5am on Monday.”

However, prosecutor Clement Chimbare fiercely opposed this application. He argued that any perceived infringement of rights does not nullify the serious criminal charges still facing the accused. He told the court,

“The law doesn’t state that upon infringement the accused persons will be absolved of all wrong doing. The circumstances of this case don’t allow their immediate and unconditional release because criminal charges still have to be pursued.”

He suggested that the proper recourse for the couple was to seek damages from the Constitutional Court at a later date.