COURT HEARS HOW WOMAN CAUSED HUSBAND’S ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION

By Rhodah Mvula

The Matero Local Court has heard how a woman of Lusaka caused her husband’s erectile dysfunction, using charms.

Moses Njobvu, aged 36, told the court that he is unable to perform his matrimonial duties in the bedroom, because his wife, Ednah Musonda, aged 39, allegedly bewitched him.

Njobvu of Kabanana Compound has, however, vowed to stay with his wife, despite her actions.

To back his allegations, Njobvu presented a number of supposed charms before Magistrate Gastone Kalala, which he claims to have discovered in the bedroom when his wife was away from home.

In her defence, Ms Musonda says that the charms her husband discovered were meant for good luck, and warming her body.

She also accused her husband of using charms and verbally assaulting her.

Njobvu said he travelled to Mununga in Luapula Province seeking charms that would boost his business, and bring magic money, but they did not work.

Magistrate Kalala reconciled the couple and urged them to desist from using charms.