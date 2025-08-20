COURT HEARS IBA DIRECTOR MULEYA’S MURDER SCENE LOOKED LIKE ANIMAL SLAUGHTER





A WITNESS has told the Lusaka High Court that blood was oozing from IBA Director General Guntila Muleya’s body when he found him lying face down in the Njolwe area, the morning after hearing two gunshots near his residence.





Forty-two-year-old General Mwewa, a farm caretaker under the National Housing Authority, testified that around 06:00 hours, about 700 metres from his house, he found a person lying in a pool of blood in a scene that looked like animal slaughter.





The court heard that when he moved closer, he saw wounds on the back of the deceased’s head and shoulder. Police later discovered that Muleya had been handcuffed.





In this matter, Francis Chipyoka, an IBA accountant, police officers Methusan Basa Dokowe and Calib Zulu, and Systems Engineer Samuel Dokowe are accused of murdering Mr. Muleya on July 23, 2024. His body was found in Lusaka’s Njolwe area.





During Mr. Mwewa’s testimony before Justice Vincent Siloka, the court visited the scene following a state application.



Diamond TV