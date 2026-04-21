Court in Spain rules Jehovah’s Witnesses can be called ‘destructive sect’

A court in Madrid has ruled in favour of the Spanish Association of Victims of Jehovah’s Witnesses in a legal dispute with Jehovah’s Witnesses, upholding the right of former members to criticise the religious group within the bounds of freedom of expression.

The Provincial Court of Madrid confirmed an earlier judgment, dismissing an appeal by the religious organisation and ruling that the association’s statements, including describing the group as a “destructive sect”, are protected as part of public debate.

The ruling, issued on April 16, found no violation of the right to honour and instead emphasised that freedom of expression and information should prevail when matters of general interest, truthfulness, and proportionality are met.

The court rejected multiple demands made by Jehovah’s Witnesses, including requests to remove the association’s name, shut down its website and social media platforms, dissolve the organisation, and award financial compensation.

In its reasoning, the court stated that the internal practices of Jehovah’s Witnesses are a matter of public interest, given the group’s established presence in Spain and ongoing media attention. It added that this context allows for broader and even harsh criticism.

While acknowledging that some expressions used by former members may be offensive, the court noted that the association had not promoted or justified attacks against members of the religious group. It also highlighted that many individuals involved are former members seeking to rebuild relationships with family still within the organisation.

The judgment further clarified that “truthfulness” in such cases does not require absolute proof but rather a sufficient factual basis. It found that testimonies from former members describing experiences such as social isolation, internal pressure, and psychological impact were credible enough to form part of public discourse.

Lawyer Carlos Bardavío, representing the association, said the decision reinforces the importance of open discussion, stating: “It is important that he recognizes the need to listen to the victims, to create a public debate about what is happening within the Jehovah’s Witnesses, because this is a matter of public health and of general interest.”

In a statement, the association welcomed the ruling, saying it “reaffirms the right of our association to use the denomination of ‘victims’” and supports its efforts to raise awareness about alleged harmful practices.

However, representatives of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Spain expressed concern over the outcome. They pointed to parts of the ruling that acknowledged “illegitimate interference” with their right to honour, and said they are considering further legal action.

They stated that the decision “is not final” and may be appealed to the Supreme Court.