COURT ORDERS 2 MPs TO PAY K50,000 EACH OR FACE JAIL TERM FOR FAILING TO AVAIL CHILUFYA TAYALI





LUSAKA Principal Resident Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya has ordered Nakonde Member of Parliament Lukas Simumba and his Mpika counterpart Francis Kapyanga to pay K50,000 or serve 2 months imprisonment each for failing to avail opposition Equity and Economic Party President Chilufya Tayali before the court.





Mr. Tayali is charged with harassment via electronic communication under the cyber security and cybercrimes act no. 2 of 2021 and has missed proceedings for more than a year.



However, when summoned by the court to explain Mr. Tayali’s absence, the two legislators failed to account for the accused whereabouts or ensure his appearance but indicated that he only lacks funds to return to Zambia.





The Magistrate held the MPs responsible as Mr. Tayali’s sureties and directed them to secure his attendance or face the imposed penalties by 16 June 2025.





Mr. Tayali is accused of alleging, during a Facebook live session on 10 November 2022, that senior chief Mukuni of the Toka Leya people masterminded the 2019–2022 gassing incidents which engulfed the country.



