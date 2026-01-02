Court orders Ebo Noah to be sent to Psychiatric Hospital for mental evaluation

Following his arrest on December 31, 2025, Ebo Noah appeared before the court on January 2 for his court proceedings.

Reports indicate that Ebo Noah faces multiple charges, including the publication of false news and inciting fear and panic.

On Friday, January 2, Ebo Noah appeared before a judge at the Adenta Circuit Court, inside Accra where case proceedings will be held.

Ebo Noah will remain in police custody for an additional two weeks. His next hearing is scheduled for January 16, 2026.

The court has so directed that Ebo be sent to the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital for a formal mental health assessment before his next hearing.

The court will remand the content creator for two weeks and will be made to undergo the mandatory mental health assessment.

Evans Eshun, popularly known as Ebo Noah, is a content creator who gained fame after claiming the world would end on December 25.

On the alleged doomsday, he claimed God had postponed the destruction after his intercessory prayers.

Later that night, the self-acclaimed prophet was seen partying and making an appearance at Sarkodie’s Rapperholic.