Court orders France to pay man €1,200 over unfair rejection of his Visa Application

A Man has been awarded €1,200 by a court to be paid by France after his Visa Application was Rejected unfairly.

Cameroonian national, Jean Mboule, and his South African wife applied for Schengen visas to travel together.

While his wife’s visa was approved without issues, Jean’s application was denied on the grounds of submitting fake documents despite the fact that they used the exact same paperwork, including his financial statements.

Refusing to accept the unfair treatment, Jean took legal action against the French immigration authorities and won.

Not only did France eventually grant him the visa, but they were also ordered to pay him €1,200 in compensation.

In a classy twist, Jean decided not to visit France, even after getting the visa but choose to visit an African country.

The couple chose to spend their holidays in the breathtaking African island nation of Mauritius