COURT ORDERS GOVT TO PAY RETIRED SOLDIERS AND HARMONISE SALARIES ACROSS DEFENCE FORCES – Fred M’membe

COURT ORDERS GOVT TO PAY RETIRED SOLDIERS AND HARMONISE SALARIES ACROSS DEFENCE FORCES





The recent judgment where the High Court has order the government to pay over 1,500 retired Zambians Army and Zambia Airforce officers who were underpaid on their pension, marks a watershed moment in the struggle for pension justice in Zambia.





The High Court found that government acted unlawfully by removing over 1,500 retired Zambia Army and Zambia Air Force officers from the payroll before settling their pension dues, which it stated was in breach of Article 189 of the Constitution. Many of these former service personnel endured payment delays of up to three years, in clear violation of their rights and dignity.





In a landmark ruling, the High Court directed government to recalculate and pay arrears, including service allowances reinstated in 2021, pay interest at the Bank of Zambia’s average lending rate, and implement a salary harmonization policy to guarantee equal pay for equal ranks across the defence force.





The Court however, declined the demand to reinstate the ex-soldiers on the payroll, citing that this would amount to “unjust enrichment” since pensions had already been disbursed.





This judgment certainly sets a critical precedent on pension rights and pay equity in the country’s public service.





In our view, this ruling is not just about legal compliance, it is also about fairness, accountability, and respect for our men and women in uniform. And any further delay in implementing the Court’s directives would only perpetuate inequality and underpayment across the defence and security services.





We therefore, wish to remind the UPND government that it carries both a legal and moral obligation to act quickly on the Court’s directives, curtail unfair pension practices once and for all, and ensure the harmonisation of salaries and benefits across all defence and security wings.





We say so because anything short of this will be a clear violation of the Constitution and also a dishonourable act towards the service and sacrifice of thousands of Zambians, who dedicated their lives to safeguarding our sovereignty.





The Court has spoken, let the government now do its part, and swiftly implement the Court’s directives.



Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party