Court Orders Lusaka Lawyer Lewis Mosho To Take DNA Test

COURT ORDERS MOSHO TO TAKE PATERNITY TEST

Lusaka lawyer Lewis Mosho has been ordered by Livingstone senior resident magistrate Leah Kabalata to take a paternity test under the court’s supervision over his alleged four-year-old child at the centre of a child support argument.

Magistrate Kabalata made the directive after Mr Mosho allegedly missed the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test which was scheduled for last week Wednesday.

The boy did his test at Lancet Laboratories in Lusaka.

The order was made during the hearing of a case in which Susan Mwilu, of Livingstone, has sued Mosho, of Lewis Nathan Advocates, for child maintenance.

“An order for DNA test to be carried out under the supervision of the senior clerk of court between Susan Mwilu and Lewis Mosho for [child’s name withheld] the child in the presence of both parties,” the magistrate’s order of March 14 this year reads.

Mr Mosho has decided to take a DNA test, challenging Ms Mwilu’s request to continue the K5,000 per month child maintenance fees.

The case comes up on April 4 this year for the status report.