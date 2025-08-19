COURT ORDERS NURSE TO TESTIFY IN KAMBWILI’S HEALTH STATUS





THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court yesterday directed a nurse from Lusaka Central Correctional Facility to appear in court today to give a detailed account of the health status of Patriotic Front senior member Chishimba Kambwili.





The directive was issued by Magistrate Kawama Mwamfuli after the court was informed that Kambwili, who is facing charges of unlawful assembly, was unable to attend proceedings due to illness.





Defence lawyer Kennedy Mambwe told the court that the nurse had already handed over a medical certificate confirming that Kambwili was unwell. He confirmed that Kambwili had been transported from Kasama where he is serving his sentence for hate speech to Lusaka Central Correctional facility.





“This morning we received information that the accused is unwell. The nurse from Lusaka Central Correctional Facility has handed over to the defence a certificate of fitness which confirms that the accused is unwell,” Mr Mambwe said.





He stated “The nurse had to go back to attend to other patients at the facility, thus, we wish to tender in the said document as part of the evidence.”





However, Magistrate Mwamfuli ruled that the document could not be accepted as evidence from the bar and insisted that the nurse testify in person.





“The nurse should come and testify tomorrow at 12:00 hours to explain, as the State may have questions for her,” the magistrate said.





Kambwili was jointly charged in a matter relating to an incident on January 26, 2023, in Lusaka. His co-accused, businessman Charles Kakula, who faced a separate charge of inciting racial hatred, was discharged in May 2024.



Daily Nation Zambia