Court Postpones DANNY PULE Seditious Practices Case



By Alice Lubasi



The Lusaka Magistrate Court has adjourned to December 5, 2025, the seditious practices case for Christian Democratic Party -CDP- President, DANNY PULE.





This is after the state failed to make an appearance before the court to proceed with the matter.





In this matter, Dr. PULE is charged with seditious practices and expressing tribal remarks.





When the matter came up for ruling on case to answer, Acting Chief Resident Magistrate, SYLVIA MUNYINYA warned that she will have no choice but to dismiss the matter if the state will not be present next time.





Magistrate MUNYINYA consequently adjourned the matter to this Friday, December 5, 2025.



#court