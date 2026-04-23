COURT REJECTS JOE MALANJI’S BAIL BID PENDING APPEAL



The Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court Division, has denied bail pending appeal to former Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji, who is serving a four-year prison sentence.





In a ruling delivered this morning, a three-judge panel comprising Susan Wanjelani, Anna Malata-Ononuju, and Ian Mabbolobbolo held that Malanji’s appeal has slim prospects of success and that no exceptional circumstances were presented to justify his release on bail.





The court emphasized that the likelihood of success on appeal is the primary consideration in such applications, noting that the possibility of serving a significant portion of a sentence before an appeal is heard does not, on its own, warrant bail where the chances of success are minimal.





Judges further stated that, upon review, all grounds of appeal lacked merit on a prima facie basis.





Malanji was convicted on September 4, 2025, on seven counts of possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime, contrary to the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act, and sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.





The case involves assets including two helicopters and several properties allegedly acquired using funds earmarked for the establishment of a Zambian Chancery in Turkey.





He was convicted alongside his co-accused, former Secretary to the Treasury, Fredson Yamba.