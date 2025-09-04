COURT REJECTS TIKTOKER “WHY ME”’S BAIL APPLICATION DUE TO FLIGHT RISK CONCERNS





Lusaka Magistrate Andrew Mungala has denied tiktoker Francis Kapwepwe popularly known as “Why me” bail pending trial, on the basis that he is a flight risk and is of no fixed abode.





Last week, Mr. Kapwepwe pleaded not guilty on two charges of hate speech and of expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race, tribe, place of origin or color contrary to Section 70(1) of the Penal Code, Chapter 87.





When the matter came up this morning for ruling on bail pending trial, Magistrate Mungala noted conflicting submissions by Mr. Kapwepwe during the bail application on his permanent residence.





The court indicated that during the last session, Mr. Kapwepwe submitted that he previously hailed from an unknown residential area in Mufulira and was currently based in Chililabombwe.





However, during his bail pending trial application in line with Section 123 of the Criminal Procedure Code, Mr. Kapwepwe submitted that he was based in Lusaka’s Obama area, thereby raising concerns of being a flight risk especially that he has been previously on the run.





The accused faces two counts of hate speech and of expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race, tribe, place of origin or color contrary to Section 70(1) of the Penal Code, Chapter 87.





Allegations are that on March 31, 2025, Kapwepwe used his tiktok page to post material insulting the Tonga people and criticizing a local leader’s response to population movements in Kaputa.





Further charges relate to a post of April 3, 2025, in which he is alleged to have attacked traditions in southern province and proposed separation and renaming of the province while the third charge refers to a post of April 8, 2025, which the state says demeaned people of southern province.





Meanwhile, Magistrate Mungala has ordered that Mr. Kapwepwe be allowed to seek medical attention after he complained to the court of not feeling well as he was allegedly beaten by fellow inmates and that the state has been denying him access to a health facility.



PN