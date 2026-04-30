Court Reverses Lungu Family Order, Hands Control of Remains to Zambian Govt

COURT SETS ASIDE ORDER TO RETURN LUNGU’S BODY TO FAMILY

By Darius Choonya

The Pretoria High Court has reconsidered and set aside its earlier order to return the body of former President Edgar Lungu to his family, pending the determination of an appeal before the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The Lungu family and the Zambian government have agreed that the body will be placed in the care of AVBOB (Pretoria East), with the costs to be borne by the Government of Zambia.

The court has further ordered that, in the event that AVBOB refuses to accept the appointment, it will appoint an alternative mortuary.

It has also ordered that any person wishing to access the body for any purpose must first obtain a court order, with notice given to the Lungu family.