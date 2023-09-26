COURT RULES IN FAVOUR OF ITAL TERRAZZO IN LAND DISPUTE

In a recent development, the Lusaka High Court has ruled in favor of Ital Terrazzo and ordered the demolition of properties built on its land.

This decision comes after a lengthy court process that resulted in the eviction of several families from the disputed land. It should be noted that Zambezi Portland Cement Company, which was erroneously reported to be involved in the litigation, is actually not part of the case.

High Court judge Gertrude Chawatama issued the eviction and demolition order, which applies to Ital Terrazzo’s land and not that of Zambezi Portland Cement as erroneously stated by some media outlets.

A check at the court documents reveals that the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal filed by the appellants on October 20.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court found the appellant’s motion to be improperly and incompetently before them, leading to its dismissal. The court also dismissed the appeal that had survived, stating that it would have failed on the merits.

The court’s decision marks a victory for Ital Terrazzo, which has been embroiled in a legal battle over the land for years. The company had petitioned the court to evict the families and demolish the illegal structures built on its land.

While the company would have been entitled to costs incurred in the legal process, the respondent’s counsel informed the court that the appellant was not in a position to pay them. As a result, the court did not award any costs.

The ruling has far-reaching implications for individuals and companies that develop properties on disputed lands without proper documentation.

It serves as a reminder to all landowners to protect their properties from illegal encroachment through proper documentation and legal protection.

The Ital Terrazzo case underscores the importance of adhering to the country’s land regulations to avoid costly legal battles, property loss, and eviction.

As the case comes to a close, Ital Terrazzo can now proceed with its project development plans on its land without hindrance. Meanwhile, the evicted families must now find alternative accommodation elsewhere.