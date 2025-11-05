⚖️ Court Ruling Puts Pressure on Zandile Dabula — Was Turning Operation Dudula Into a Political Party a Big Mistake?





The recent High Court ruling against Operation Dudula has reignited debate across South Africa. The court declared Dudula’s actions at schools and hospitals unlawful, warning that any member who breaks the law could face jail time.





Now many supporters are questioning whether Zandile Dabula made the right choice by transforming the powerful grassroots movement into a political party.





As a pressure group, Operation Dudula had the freedom to challenge government failure, hold leaders accountable, and mobilize communities without being tied down by the same rules that politicians face. But turning political means working under the law, facing scrutiny, and competing with giants like MK led by Jacob Zuma, the EFF under Julius Malema, and the DA — all parties with money, structure, and experience.





In political terms, Dabula is still young and finding her feet, but her passion and fearlessness remain unmatched. Some believe this move limits her; others think it’s the start of something bigger for ordinary South Africans who want real change.





So what do you think — should Operation Dudula have stayed a fearless pressure group, or is Dabula right to fight from inside the political arena?