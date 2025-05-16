COURT TO DELIVER JUDGEMENT IN MFUWE MP MAUREEN MABONGA SEDITION CASE



The Lusaka Magistrate Court is today May 16 , 2025 expected to deliver judgment in a case where Mfuwe Member of Parliament Maureen Mabonga is facing two counts of seditious practices.





Mabonga was previously found with a case to answer and was placed on her defence.



In this matter, It is alleged that between May 25 and 28, 2024, Mabonga uttered words deemed seditious during a press briefing held in Lusaka.





In her defence, Mabonga denied the allegations, stating that her remarks were not intended to incite violence but were a response to threats allegedly made by cadres from the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).





She said her statements were aimed at drawing attention to what she described as harassment of opposition members, including fellow MP Emmanuel Jay Banda.





The judgment, which is expected to be delivered by Magistrate Trevor Kasanda, will determine whether Mabonga is guilty of seditious practices, which under Zambian laws carry a potential prison sentence or fine.



