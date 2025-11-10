Court to Rule on SG Nakacinda’s Bail Application Today



Lusaka | 10th November, 2025



The Lusaka High Court is today expected to deliver its ruling on the bail application for Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General, Hon. Raphael Nakacinda.





Hon. Nakacinda was recently convicted on charges of seditious practices, a case that has drawn significant public and political attention.





The ruling comes in the wake of similar convictions of Hon. Munir Zulu and Hon. Maureen Mabonga, both of whom were recently incarcerated on related charges developments that have heightened national debate over the state of justice and political freedoms in the country.