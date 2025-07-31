COURT UPHOLDS ECZ DECISION TO DECLARE MAUREEN MABONGA’S MFUWE SEAT VACANT

By Nelson Zulu

Former Mfuwe Member of Parliament Maureen Mabonga has lost her Constitutional Court challenge against the Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ’s decision to declare her parliamentary seat vacant.

In a judgment delivered this morning by Judge Judy Mulongoti, the court ruled that a Member of Parliament’s seat becomes automatically vacant upon conviction, even if the individual is later released on bail pending appeal.

Ms. Mabonga was convicted of seditious practices on May 16 and granted bail pending appeal on June 24. She argued that Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti erred in declaring her seat vacant because she was not serving her sentence at the time.

But the court rejected her argument, ruling that bail does not nullify a conviction and therefore does not prevent the immediate vacancy of a parliamentary seat.

The State maintained that her conviction triggered the vacancy, regardless of subsequent bail arrangements, with the court upholding the decision, meaning preparations will proceed for the Mfuwe by-election, scheduled for 7th August, 2025.

