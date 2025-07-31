COURT UPHOLDS ECZ DECISION TO DECLARE MAUREEN MABONGA’S MFUWE SEAT VACANT
By Nelson Zulu
Former Mfuwe Member of Parliament Maureen Mabonga has lost her Constitutional Court challenge against the Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ’s decision to declare her parliamentary seat vacant.
In a judgment delivered this morning by Judge Judy Mulongoti, the court ruled that a Member of Parliament’s seat becomes automatically vacant upon conviction, even if the individual is later released on bail pending appeal.
Ms. Mabonga was convicted of seditious practices on May 16 and granted bail pending appeal on June 24. She argued that Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti erred in declaring her seat vacant because she was not serving her sentence at the time.
But the court rejected her argument, ruling that bail does not nullify a conviction and therefore does not prevent the immediate vacancy of a parliamentary seat.
The State maintained that her conviction triggered the vacancy, regardless of subsequent bail arrangements, with the court upholding the decision, meaning preparations will proceed for the Mfuwe by-election, scheduled for 7th August, 2025.
PHOENIX NEWS
This is what you reap when you let your mouth run ahead of your brains.
She has just incurred lawyer’s fees in a hopeless matter which she should have saved to pay for legal advice in her appeal in the High Court. Maureen Mabonga seems to have more money than sense. There are eminent lawyers in the PF who should have advised on the futility of petitioning the Constitutional Court to stop the Mfuwe by-election. Is PF really a big extended family?