‘Court would laugh you out’: Trump dared to make good on Obama ‘treason’ claim

Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) called President Donald Trump out for his latest allegations that President Barack Obama committed treason.

Trump was speaking in the Oval Office on Tuesday with the president of the Philippines when he suddenly went off on a tangent about the “Russia hoax,” which he said was invented by Obama as an excuse to spy on him.

“It’s the most unbelievable thing I think I’ve ever read. So you ought to take a look at that and stop talking about nonsense,” Trump told reporters, urging them to stop talking about the Jeffrey Epstein documents.

Obama’s office issued a rare rebuke of the comments, calling them a “distraction.”

Himes told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace that if Trump is serious, where are the prosecutions?

“Four weeks from now or five weeks from now or six weeks from now, we all need to ask the question. And I will certainly ask the question, which is, okay, the president, the former president, is a traitor. Where is the Department of Justice indictment?” Himes asked. “Where is the prosecution of Barack Obama? But it will be Epstein all over again. Because four or five weeks from now, there will, of course, be no prosecution of Barack Obama because there’s not a court in the land that would do anything other than laugh, the DOJ and the prosecutors out of the room.”

He also pointed out that these allegations have another purpose and that is to gin up rage from Trump’s base.

“I’ve been trying to tell the truth about this ever since Tulsi put out this staggeringly disprovable and instantly disprovable lie,” Himes said about the report published by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. “When you start using the kind of language — the language of treason and of somebody being a traitor, you know, some tiny percentage of the population is just crazy enough to decide that they need to do something about it.”

He said it’s what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, when a MAGA mob broke into the U.S. Capitol to stop the counting of electoral college votes and “hang Mike Pence.”