Courtroom in Chaos as Mysterious Black Chicken Sparks Witch

The normally orderly Kwekwe Magistrates Courtroom descended into pandemonium last Monday when an unexpected visitor – a black chicken accessorised with a red scarf – made an unceremonious entrance into the court premises.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of utter bewilderment as the bold avian strutted through the courtyard with unnatural confidence. Court staff, lawyers, and visitors alike froze in their tracks, torn between capturing the surreal moment on their phones and retreating from what many perceived as a potential dark omen.



“The bird carried itself with eerie purposefulness,” revealed one shaken court employee who requested anonymity. “Its demeanor suggested this was no ordinary farmyard escapee, but something… more intentional.”

Courtroom In Frenzy After Black Chicken Causes Chaos

The unusual visitation immediately ignited heated speculation among superstitious observers. Some suggested the chicken might represent a spiritual agent deployed to influence ongoing cases, while others joked about poultry attempting to file legal documents

Court regulars recalled similar strange occurrences in Zimbabwe’s legal circles, including last month’s incident where a locust swarm disrupted proceedings in Gweru. This pattern of bizarre events has fueled growing concerns about supernatural interference in the justice system.

Vanished Without a Trace

Adding to the mystery, the enigmatic fowl disappeared the following day without explanation. Its brief but memorable appearance left behind more questions than answers:

Was this simply a lost farm animal?

A spiritual messenger sent to sway court decisions?

Or just Zimbabwe’s most unusual court spectator?

While legal professionals attempt to maintain decorum, the incident has undoubtedly cracked the serious facade of the justice system, proving that sometimes truth really is stranger than legal fiction.