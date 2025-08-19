COURTS SERVING UPND – MUHABI



THE Zambia We Want Party says the Judiciary is biased in favour of the ruling United Party for National Development.





Spokesperson Muhabi Lungu said the current justice system was not neutral but giving political advantage to the UPND while disadvantaging the opposition.





“It doesn’t take rocket science for us as a people to agree that certain things are not going well in the country. Justice under President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND is highly selective,” Lungu said.





He said the judicial system looked like it was interested in finishing cases quickly yet those which seemed not to give political advantage to the UPND were being delayed.





Lungu cited the case involving the Patriotic Front (PF) leadership as one the most destructive where the judicial system wanted to give political mileage to the ruling party.



“In this particular case, the Patriotic Front case is one of the most destructive in my view because what it does is that it, in fact, interferes in the free interplay of a pluralist political system,” he said.





Lungu expressed worry that the judicial system wanted to make Zambia a one-party state.



“So it hamstrung the system to the extent that it makes the system a one-party state. And it’s not an exaggeration,” Lungu said.





He said the judicial system could not hamstring the main opposition political party and create division yet refuse to adjudicate on it.





“So, clearly in that regard the judicial system appears to be favouring the government in power, the party and its government to the detriment of everybody else. And at that point, the whole system of a multi-party system breaks down,” Lungu said.





He said the UPND had seriously violated human rights since taking over power in 2021.



“People may think that we are only worried about this political matter when it comes to the political system. There are also human rights issues that are involved,” he said.





Lungu said the Judiciary seemed to be so relaxed when dealing with matters concerning the UPND but was ready to fast-track those of the opposition for political advantage.





“There are so many cases in the courts which do not deal with the government or deal with grievances against the government, which the judicial system seems to be relaxed in resolving. That is not how the judicial system should work,” Lungu said





He said once the United Opposition Front formed government in 2026, it would ensure governance lapses were resolved within three years.





Lungu accused Hichilema of enforcing a one-party state and urged all Zambians and political parties to rise and speak out against the assault on democracy.





“One-party state Constitution is still very much in force. We have to change it. And one of the issues that we are pushing for all of the opposition is to agree on a social contract where the Constitution is going to be redone properly within the first three years of a new administration coming into power,” he assured.





The PF has been embroiled in leadership wrangles with cases in courts of law dragging on and on making the situation even worse.



The Mast