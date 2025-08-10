Crashed Ghanaian helicopter claims two Ministers, six others lives, blackbox recovered

The Ghanaian investigators have found the ‘black boxes’ of helicopter that crashed and killed two ministers

Ghana is in a period of national mourning after the helicopter crash Ghana’s President John Mahama has promised a full investigation into Wednesday’s helicopter crash that killed two government ministers and six other people.



Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment, Science and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, both 50, were among those killed when a military aircraft crashed in the central Ashanti region.

In a televised address to the nation, Mahama said the crash represented “a personal loss” for him.

The president confirmed that the flight data and cockpit voice recorders – often referred to as the “black boxes” – had been retrieved and that the armed forces had “initiated a full and transparent investigation”.

“I shared a bond with many of those who died. Our nation is grieving,” Mahama told Ghanaians.

The Z9 helicopter, carrying three crew and five passengers, came down in a dense forest as it was flying from the capital, Accra, to the town of Obuasi for an event to tackle illegal mining. There were no survivors.

The bodies of the eight deceased have been recovered from the crash site, and samples have been sent to South Africa for forensic identification and analysis.

Ghana’s Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Agriculture Minister Alhaji Muniru Mohammed was also among the dead, along with Samuel Sarpong, Vice-Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress party.

A state funeral will be held on August 15, 2025 for the victims, AFP reported.

Source: BBC