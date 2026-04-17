CRIME CRACKDOWN: TOP COP MKHWANAZI TO TAKE WAR ON GANGS NATIONWIDE



In a major shake-up in the fight against organised crime, KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has been appointed to spearhead a powerful new nationwide offensive targeting criminal networks across South Africa.





The initiative is expected to confront organised crime in all its forms from syndicates and trafficking operations to violent criminal enterprises marking one of the most ambitious law enforcement drives in recent years.





Despite the expanded national role, Mkhwanazi has reassured the public that he will not abandon his post in KwaZulu-Natal. He confirmed that provincial policing will remain steady and fully operational under his continued leadership.





The move signals growing urgency from authorities to clamp down on sophisticated crime networks tightening their grip across the country. All eyes will now be on Mkhwanazi as he steps into this high-stakes dual role, balancing provincial command with a nationwide mission to restore law and order.