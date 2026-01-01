Criminalising Donations



..instead of pursuing those that gifted, he is pursuing those that received…





Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;



The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has summoned Lusaka Archbishop, Dr. Alick Banda over a donated Toyota Hilux





The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has a long-standing policy of donating forfeited, seized vehicles and assorted goods to public institutions and charitable organizations.





These donations have been given to the DMMU, FIC, National Parole Board, UTH and Churches including the SDA, and the Catholic Church.





Recently President Hakainde Hichilema has recently been on a donating spree to the Church with notable and large finacial gifts given to;





1. Libala SDA Church (Lusaka)-K1.8 million.

2. Southern Zambia Union Conference (SZUC) Dorcas Rally (Rusangu)-K1.9 million, 10 cows/heifers, feeding, and 200 bags of mealie.

3. Choma Central SDA Church- K200,000.





Many have questioned the intention and source of funding for these large donations.