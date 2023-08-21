CRIMINALS ARE TAKING ADVANTAGE OF THE ABSENCE OF PRESIDENT HICHILEMA – MSONI

By Fox Reporter

NASSON Msoni says it is not shocking that criminals in President Hakainde Hichilema’s backyard are taking advantage of his absence in the country to commit crimes.

Commenting on the Gold, Cash Gate scandalous scandle in which those close to the Head of State are mentioned, Msoni has counselled President Hichilema to find time and be home rather than flying out regularly as the case was now.

He says the biggest challenge President Hichilema has is at home and not abroad where he wants to ran the affairs of the nation on social media.

“We assert that running government is a serious business and Mr. Hichilema in all fairness can’t continue to run government via Skype, whatsapp or facebook.

His constant making of references to the various articles he read whilst abroad made sad reading.

Zambia is undoubtedly on autopilot as he seems to be completely at sea with what is happening in his own backyard,” he said.

He said even criminals at his own backyward are now taking advantage of his absence to cut deals using State institutions such as the hot Gold, CashGate Scandal at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

“The challenge of every elected President is at home and not abroad. No wonder criminals are taking advantage of the absence of the commander-in Chief to commit crimes which are unprecedented in the history of Zambia. We urge him to spend more time at home than forever being on the move,” he said.