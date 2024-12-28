Cristiano Ronaldo Names the Team He’d ‘Bet On’ to Win the Champions League

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has named the team he believes has the best chance of winning the UEFA Champions League.

The 39-year-old has not competed in the Champions League since leaving Juventus for Manchester United and later transferring to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr in January 2023.

Despite his absence, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner remains a legend of the competition, holding records for the most appearances (183), goals (140), and assists (42) in Champions League history.

The Portuguese star has won the Champions League five times—once with Manchester United and four times with Real Madrid.

Speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards on Friday, December 27, Ronaldo expressed confidence in Los Blancos’ ability to retain the Champions League title this season.

“If you want to bet on a team in the Champions League, bet on Real Madrid,” Ronaldo said via Madrid Zone.

How Real Madrid are faring this season in the UCL

Real Madrid claimed a record-extending 15th Champions League title last season, defeating Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley.

However, with two rounds remaining in the inaugural Champions League league phase, the reigning champions face a genuine risk of elimination from the competition.

To secure automatic qualification to the round of 16, teams must finish in the top eight.

Those ranked ninth to 24th will compete in a two-legged playoff in February, with the winners claiming the remaining eight spots

Teams finishing 25th to 36th in the standings will be eliminated from the competition without the option to drop into the Europa League.

Real Madrid currently sit in 20th place, having secured their first win in three matches by narrowly defeating Atalanta in the previous game week.

Ronaldo makes bold Lionel Messi confession





Ronaldo once acknowledged an area where his long-time rival Lionel Messi outshines him on the pitch.

Despite their fierce competition, CR7 admitted in a 2016 interview that he envies Messi’s exceptional left foot, a trait he believes gives the Argentine an edge.