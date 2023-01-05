CRISTIANO RONALDO SUSPENDED FOR AL-NASSR – A NG’ONGA CASE

CR7’s debut will have to wait. The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar must serve a two-game FA suspension because he smashed an Everton fan’s phone. Ronaldo was found guilty of improper and violent conduct in the wake of the incident after United lost at Goodison Park in April.

FIFA regulations state that bans imposed by a different federation carry over into others.

Ronaldo had hoped to avoid a ban but the World Cup meant Premier League football went on break.United played Fulham on November 13th and resumed first team action post Qatar on December 21st against Burnley in the EFL Cup. CR7’s United contract had been torn up before these matches.

Therefore, the ban would have to carry forward to his next club. Al-Nassr, as a result, will have to play two competitive matches until they can unleash their new star man.

It will be interesting to see if Alex Ng’onga who has a similar case can feature for DRC outfit TP Mazembe if he made the switch from Nkana. Ng’onga has been seen training with the Lubumbashi outfit following his 17 match ban for smashing a SuperSport microphone and tearing his jersey after being substituted.