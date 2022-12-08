Cristiano Ronaldo urged to quit Portugal’s World Cup campaign by his sister after he was benched for World Cup last-16 win over Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister has urged him to leave the World Cup and return home after his demotion to Portugal’s bench.

Ronaldo appeared unhappy after being dropped for Portugal’s World Cup last-16 clash with Switzerland on Tuesday December 6, having failed to hit top form in their group-stage campaign.

Head coach Fernando Santos was also not happy by his captain’s furious reaction to being substituted in their final group outing against South Korea, but insists the decision not to start him against Switzerland was a tactical one.

Cristiano Ronaldo urged to quit Portugal

In his absence, 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos made his first international start and netted a hat-trick in a commanding 6-1 victory. Ronaldo was later sent in 73rd minutes after kick off, however he didn’t score.

It was reported that the 37-year-old even threatened to pack his bags and leave Qatar after his recent row with Santos, but Portugal FA has denied the claim.

Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro, 45, has angrily come out to urge her brother to quit Portugal’s World Cup campaign.

In an emotional social-media post, Aveiro wrote: ‘Portugal won. Thank God. New talents shone. Amazing. Are we going to win this? I believe so!!

On the field, they shouted for Ronaldo. It wasn’t because Portugal was winning… And I’m not saying this. The world watched… Why is it???

‘I’m glad Portugal won… (I’ve seen Portugal win so many times) And even this doesn’t invalidate the smallness of a large part of the Portuguese people. And this is what is not right, because they continue to curse, they continue to insist on offence and ingratitude.

‘Too sad with what I read and hear not here in Qatar but in my country in his country… But really sad. AND I WANTED IT SO MUCH.

‘I really wanted him to come home, leave the national team and sit next to us so we could hug him and say that everything is fine, remind him of what he conquered and what home he came from.

‘I really wanted him not to go there anymore, we have suffered enough (they will never know how big) you are and the little ones don’t realise how huge you are…

‘Come to your house. Which is where they understand you, where they embrace you. As always was. Where do you have all the gratitude. And not ingratitude.

‘Thank you Ronaldo. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. I really wanted to… But whatever you decide, we are with you. Until death. Thanks.’

Katia is not the only member of Ronaldo’s family to hit out at Santos’ decision to drop him from the Portugal side. Another of his sisters, Elma, also took aim at the head coach for ‘humiliating’ her brother this week.

She said on Instagram:

‘Yes Ronaldo is not eternal, yes Ronaldo won’t play forever, unfortunately he doesn’t score goals now, he’s old, Portugal doesn’t need Ronaldo.

‘We talked about what we heard, all that he did isn’t important, all that he did was forgotten.

‘Now they ask for forgiveness and they don’t need him. I will register that and later we’ll talk.

‘Rui Santos, what will he apologise for? Now we we can f*** who we want.

‘It is a shame to humiliate a man who has given so much, but later I will see a lot more.’