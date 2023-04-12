Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr Manager Rudi Garcia At Risk Of Being Sacked

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr club manager, Rudi Garcia, 59, is on the verge of being sacked as head coach after the club’s owners reportedly decided that he would leave his position at the Saudi Arabian side, Daily Mail reports.

His looming exit comes in the wake of Ronaldo’s fuming rant that saw him storm off the pitch and bark at opposition players that they “don’t want to play”.

Garcia is expected to leave his role with immediate effect after his departure was fuelled by a deteriorating relationship and dressing room row with his squad featuring Cristiano Ronaldo.

The coach was dissatisfied with the performance of his players and supposedly berated the club’s stars in the dressing room at full-time. He will now leave his role in the Middle East according to Spanish outlet Marca.

Criticising Al-Nassr players after that performance, Garcia said, “I don’t feel satisfied with their performance.

“I asked them to play at the same level as the last game, but this didn’t happen.”