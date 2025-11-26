CRITICIZE HAKAINDE HICHILEMA WHERE HE FAILS NOT AS A DEVIL’S ADVOCATE HIDING BEHIND RELIGIOUS CURTAINS





President Hakainde Hichilema has taken an unprecedented democratic step by inviting anyone wishing to protest to first engage in dialogue with him.





This approach promotes consultation over confrontation and allows citizens to present genuine concerns without falling into politically driven demonstrations.





By opening the door to direct engagement, the President shows a commitment to peaceful resolution and national unity, while placing responsibility on protest leaders to prove their motives are sincere not a distraction from personal legal issues or an effort to spark unrest like what we witnessed a few days which is under investigation. In fact following the ongoing Copperbelt incident the government has every reason to say no to any event that threatens public safety.





With the country still recovering from the economic damage and loan defaults left by the PF in 2020, dialogue should be the first option for any democracy that values stability, progress, and investor confidence. Protests should come only when all avenues of engagement have been exhausted. Last week the same HH you are treating like this managed to get our country out of the list of defaulting countries. This is not an easy undertaking, it requires commitment and serious leadership.





In most cases, citizens invoke the Constitution to opt for protests when those who are key in national conversations such as the president are unwilling to listen or engage. For example, during the Bill 10 debate, the previous government had no time to listen to anyone. They depended on buying off individuals and banked on the arrogance of numbers in parliament instead of genuine dialogue.





Some of you residing in the city may not even know what rural Zambia truly looks like. You might even be among those who believe that rural Zambia is simply a place for wizards and unprogressive minds. Yet the reality is that our country remains far behind in terms of infrastructure development. Many public amenities hospitals, schools, roads are in a dire state. Some constituencies are so vast that even the CDF we speak about becomes insignificant, especially when coupled with the terrible work culture of some civic leaders. Ordinary citizens in these areas rarely see meaningful development yet politicians become billionaires in five years.





I challenge those making unfounded noise to travel across the country. For example, visit Gwembe constituency and experience how difficult it is to navigate mountains just to move from point A to B, while in Lusaka schools are one minute away from your homes. Do you think for rural population? Some of you even towns you are crying for development think about that villagers with nothing to point to.





Regarding Bill 7, I personally support most of its provisions because they are progressive. There are just a few concerns specifically the clause giving opportunities to youths and women. This change does not require a constitutional amendment. It simply requires political will, which should have been demonstrated by President Hakainde Hichilema through the eight nominated MPs and other appointments. This is the one justification I have not agreed with, though the rest of the bill is healthy and sincere to the well-being of our nation. If UPND government through president Hakainde Hichilema wanted to bring on board youths they could have done it without constitution amendment process.





We must learn to criticize President Hakainde Hichilema rationally and logically. Criticize him when he fails to develop Zambia, not because of his name, tribe, or personal hatred.





That is unfair and unprogressive. There are many strides he has made since taking office, and we must acknowledge them even as we point out areas that need improvement. For example, decentralizing employment which his predecessors never did, as they prioritized hiring PF members and distributing CDF fairly and on time, unlike PF who openly declared that only PF constituencies would see development. Even former President Edgar Lungu cemented this in Chilanga during campaigns. Under PF, even a simple ward by-election could lead to people being killed for holding different views.





Since HH came into office, there has not been a single politically motivated killing whether by police or cadres despite several by-elections. This is a significant shift from the past. Please if you know any killing challenge me with facts.





I have also challenged individuals like Bishop Alick Banda and others who are using the church to spread hatred to explain why they were silent when their associates in PF were killing citizens. I know many Catholic leaders who stood firm for Zambia during difficult times and today have chosen to remain quiet. Yet those who watched criminals terrorize us for holding divergent views are now at the forefront acting as devil’s advocates.





We want the likes of Bishop Mpundu and other consistent voices of truth to speak and protest because they were present when the country was in a mess under the PF administration. Leadership is about consistency, not selective morality.I have great respect for voices like my sister Laura Miti’s because they have remained consistent over time.





Zambia belongs to all 73 tribes. We must prepare our minds and hearts for leadership that can come from any one of them at any time. Let us criticize with a progressive mindset, not with bitterness or hate.



Sikaile C Sikaile

Katombola Constituency Independent Aspiring MP for 2026