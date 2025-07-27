Critics label Eswatini a dumping ground as US ships more very dangerous criminals





Eswatini is preparing to receive over 150 terrorism suspects from the United States under a recently finalized agreement, in addition to the five notorious US criminals already set for transfer, report News24.





The deal, rumored to be worth millions of dollars, aims to ease the severe overcrowding and staffing shortages plaguing US prisons. In exchange, Eswatini will receive substantial financial support to improve its own correctional facilities, including building new infrastructure and training personnel.





The detainees, linked to extremist groups responsible for attacks on US soil, represent some of the highest-risk inmates in American custody. Their arrival has sparked concern from human rights advocates and security experts who warn that Eswatini’s prison system, already stretched thin, may struggle to safely manage such a significant influx.





While critics highlight potential security risks and ethical questions, officials from both nations insist the agreement offers a pragmatic solution to pressing challenges faced by their justice systems.





As Eswatini prepares to house these high-profile inmates, the international community watches closely to see how this controversial partnership unfolds.