CRL chair says those claiming to speak to God should see a psychiatrist

Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva, Chairperson of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission), has sparked widespread debate following her recent comments suggesting that individuals who claim to have heard from God should be referred to psychiatric care.

In a statement that has since been widely circulated on social media, Mkhwanazi-Xaluva remarked, “If someone says God was talking to me, tell them to go to the psychiatric ward.” This assertion has drawn sharp criticism from various religious groups and individuals who view it as an attack on spiritual beliefs and practices.

The South African Church Defenders (SACD) have expressed their concern, labeling the statement as a “dangerous denial of spiritual reality.” They argue that such remarks undermine the legitimacy of personal religious experiences and could marginalize individuals who find solace in their faith.

Conversely, Mkhwanazi-Xaluva has defended her position, emphasizing the need for regulation within the religious sector to prevent exploitation and abuse. She has previously advocated for the vetting of religious leaders, including pastors and traditional healers, to ensure they adhere to ethical standards and do not exploit vulnerable individuals.

The controversy highlights the ongoing tension between religious freedom and the regulation of religious practices in South Africa. While the CRL Rights Commission aims to protect individuals from potential harm, critics argue that such measures may infringe upon the constitutional right to freedom of religion.