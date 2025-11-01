Cry of Help by Hon. Munir Zulu and Others



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;



…we must hold liable and accountable Chilukutu for the abuses…





Commissioner General of the Correction Service, Frederick S.S. Chilukutu must be held personally liable and accountable for these acts of harrasment, inhuman treatment and torture occurring against jailed former Government officials and critics of President Hakainde Hichilema.



Former Lumezi MP, Hon.Munir Zulu has been crying for help against the torture,inhuman treatment and abuse he is suffering in prison. He has even taken a court action to this effect.





We have similar reports against other inmates deemed ceitics or former government officials suffering similar attacks.





With this video today, we know thta Hon. Zulu will be further punished for attempting to expose the abuse publicly.





We must hold accountable and liable the Commissioner General Frederick S.S. Chilukutu for these human rights abuses and torture.