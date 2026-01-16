CRYING HAS STARTED FOR UPND – NJOBVU



… as he congratulates the FDD for winning the Chawama constituency seat.



LUSAKA, FRIDAY, JANUARY 16, 2026





DEMOCRATIC Union president Ackim Anthony Njobvu says crying has started for the UPND following the humiliating defeat in the Chawama parliamentary by election by the FDD and Tonse Alliance.





In a Facebook posting, Mr. Njobvu said the UPND’s loss in Chawama demonstrates that the real opposition the ruling party has are the Zambian people.





The DU leader further congratulated the FDD’s candidate Bright Nundwe and the Tonse Alliance.



“As the Democratic Union, we extend our congratulations to the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD), Mr Bright Nundwe and Tonse Alliance for emerging victorious in the Chawama Constituency parliamentary by-election after a tightly contested race and comfortable defeat against evil actions and inhumane treatment of Hon. Tasila LUNGU,” he said.





Mr. Njobvu also thanked the Zambia Police for their professional conduct during the by election adding that the UPND should use the remaining months to exit.





“Thank you to the people of Chawama and the Zambia Police for maintaining peace during the period of election. Ba UPND, imisowa has started. The great opposition the people of Zambia have spoken. Like I have said before, use the remaining months to exit,” Mr. Njobvu said.



