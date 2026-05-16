CRYING STEVE COHEN BLAMES REPUBLICANS FOR “SILENCING” BLACK VOTES AFTER REDISTRICTING FORCES HIM OUT





Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen announced he won’t run for re-election after Tennessee’s redistricting, then immediately played the victim card.





“These districts were drawn to beat me! They were drawn to defeat me!” Cohen whined.



He claimed he’s “not a quitter” but can’t possibly represent areas outside his Memphis comfort zone: “I can’t represent counties all the way to Williamson County that have nothing in common with Memphis.”





Cohen spent the rest of the clip listing his supposed accomplishments in Memphis while insisting the maps were engineered against him and somehow “silencing the black vote.”





The long-time Democrat who represented the district for years now cries foul because new maps reflect population realities instead of preserving his safe seat. Typical: when Democrats lose their gerrymandered advantages, it’s suddenly racism and voter suppression.





Cohen’s exit shows voters and fair maps are finally catching up. No more automatic wins for career politicians who treat districts like personal fiefdoms.