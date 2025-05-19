CSO-DEBT ALLIANCE URGES TAX REFORMS TO BOOST DOMESTIC RESOURCE MOBILIZATION



By Chamuka Shalubala



The Civil Society Organization-CSO Debt Alliance is calling for urgent tax reforms to broaden Zambia’s tax base and reduce the country’s reliance on external borrowing.



In an interview with Phoenix News, Alliance Coordinator Elijah Mumba has stressed the importance of integrating more economic players into the tax system to enhance government revenue collection and generate sufficient domestic resources.





Mr. Mumba has warned that without significant improvements in domestic resource mobilization, Zambia risks increasing its debt burden amid diminishing prospects for external financing.





He is of the view that as the global financial landscape evolves, Zambia may be compelled to seek more external financial support unless proactive steps are taken to strengthen internal revenue generation.





He adds that there is a need for sustainable economic policies, emphasizing the need to reduce dependency on borrowing by investing in long-term fiscal resilience and accountability.



