CSOS CALL FOR IMMEDIATE WITHDRAWAL OF LANDS AND DEEDS REGISTRY (AMENDMENT) BILL





A consortium of 11 Civil Society Organizations’ working on governance and the rule of law is calling on government to immediately withdraw the Lands and Deeds Registry (Amendment) Bill No. 13 of 2025.





Consortium Chairperson Isaac Mwanza says this is because the proposed amendment threatens to fundamentally undermine the security of land tenure in Zambia by shifting critical judicial responsibilities to politically vulnerable civil servants.





Mr. Mwanza says of specific concern is the proposed provision to grant the chief registrar of lands, who is a civil servant, the discretionary power to cancel certificates of title, arguing that this is a departure from the current legal framework, where such decisions lie with the judiciary, an independent and constitutionally protected arm of government.





He explains that allowing an appointed official to unilaterally revoke a certificate of title will weaken the judiciary, encourage political interference, and introduce anarchy into land tenure administration.





Mr. Mwanza is of the view that this change risks sending a chilling message to investors, especially that investors place confidence in countries where land tenure is secure and protected by the rule of law.





The consortium has since urged Members of Parliament to rise to the occasion, as passing this Bill without due consideration will not only mark another failure, but will also expose even those in the executive and legislature to the very abuse of power this law would permit.



PN