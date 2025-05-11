CSOs IN KITWE CALL FOR TWO-TERM LIMIT FOR MPs



Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Kitwe District on the Copperbelt Province are calling for a constitutional amendment to limit Members of Parliament (MPs) to a maximum of two terms in office.





The organisations argue that such a move would enhance democratic governance, promote leadership renewal, and prevent the consolidation of power by long-serving lawmakers.





Speaking to Mafken News, Democratic Governance and Human Advocate (DEGHA) Programs Officer Victor Chilufya emphasized the urgency of the proposal, saying that limiting the tenure of MPs would help usher in fresh perspectives and strengthen public accountability.





Echoing similar sentiments, Change Mindset Zambia Executive Director Geoffrey Musonda, highlighted the broader benefits of leadership renewal.