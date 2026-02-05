CSOS WARN AGAINST BIASED DELIMITATION AHEAD OF ECZ REPORT LAUNCH TOMORROW





AS the Electoral Commission of Zambia launches the delimitation exercise report and brief stakeholders on preparations for the 2026 general election tomorrow, Civil Society Organisations on Decentralisation Alliance Network has urged the commission to present a report that is widely acceptable and free from confusion.





In an interview with Phoenix News, CSO-DAN Executive Director Gabriel Mapulanga says the organisation expects a fair and balanced report that does not favour those in power, but instead ensures that constituency boundaries are reviewed across the country in areas where delimitation is necessary.





Father Mapulanga further says the report should also address chiefdom boundaries, noting that unclear demarcations have been a source of conflict in several areas for many years.





Meanwhile, Historian and former University of Zambia Lecturer Dr. Euston Chiputa expects constituencies to be divided based on both geographical size and population, in line with past practice.



PN