Cuba launches nationwide military drills amid rising tensions with United States





The Cuban government has reportedly raised military readiness levels across the country, launching live-fire artillery exercises and large-scale joint drills involving both armed forces and civilians.





Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel stated that the exercises are intended to deter what he described as “imperialist threats,” while urging the population to remain prepared in the event of a potential invasion.





Military officials reportedly emphasized “wartime readiness,” with local defense plans and civilian armed response strategies being reviewed during the exercises.





Tensions between Havana and Washington have escalated sharply in recent days following aggressive rhetoric, new U.S. sanctions targeting Cuba’s energy supply routes, and reports involving maritime confrontations near Cuban waters.





Additional reports claim that Cuban coast guard forces recently opened fire on a U.S.-registered speedboat that allegedly entered Cuban territorial waters, resulting in multiple casualties.





The latest military drills are being viewed as one of Cuba’s strongest signals in years that it is preparing for the possibility of a prolonged confrontation with the United States.