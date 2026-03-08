🚨 CUBA ON THE BRINK: Protests Erupt as Havana Goes Dark 📉🌑



The “maximum pressure” campaign is reaching a fever pitch. Nighttime protests have broken out across Havana and western Cuba as the island’s electrical grid faces a total collapse. With millions left in the dark for days due to a crippling fuel blockade and infrastructure failure, the sounds of “cacerolazos” (pot-banging) and chants for freedom are echoing through the unlit streets of the capital.





In a decisive move, the President has officially assigned Secretary of State Marco Rubio to take the lead on the Cuba file. Rubio—a son of Cuban exiles—is now the point man for what the administration is calling a “friendly takeover” and a transition to democracy.





Speaking from Florida, the President was blunt: “Cuba is going to fall pretty soon.” He signaled that the U.S. is ready to celebrate a new chapter for the island “in a couple of weeks.”





The 2026 Cuban crisis has been accelerated by an American oil blockade that has cut off the regime’s lifelines from Venezuela. Without fuel, the lights stay off, and the regime’s control is evaporating.





Secretary Rubio has made it clear that the goal isn’t just pressure, but the complete removal of the communist leadership to ensure the Western Hemisphere is no longer a “safe haven” for hostile actors.