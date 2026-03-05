Cuba Plunged into Darkness: Massive Blackout Grips Havana and Beyond



On March 4, 2026, a crippling power failure at the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant triggered a widespread blackout across western and central Cuba — including the capital, Havana — leaving millions without electricity amid the island’s worst energy crisis in years.





The national grid buckled under chronic fuel shortages, aging infrastructure breakdowns, and a staggering deficit nearing 2,000 MW (with availability sometimes dipping below 40% of demand). Rolling outages — already routine at 12–20 hours daily — escalated dramatically, plunging over 60% of the country into darkness during peak hours.





The crisis, fueled by decades of U.S. sanctions restricting oil imports (Cuba relies on fossil fuels for >90% of power), has been worsened by tightened restrictions under the current administration, choking supplies from Venezuela and elsewhere. Streets in Havana turned eerie, lit only by car headlights and occasional generators, while trash piles up and daily life grinds to a halt.





As blackouts spark growing frustration — echoing the 2021 protests and ongoing demonstrations since 2024 — the island teeters on the edge of deeper unrest in an already strained economy.