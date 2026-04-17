Cuba warns it will fight back if attacked echoes of Cold War tensions return





Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel stated that while Cuba does not seek war with the United States, it is fully prepared to defeat American forces if attacked.





Speaking in military uniform during the 65th anniversary of the Bay of Pigs invasion, Díaz-Canel addressed supporters, invoking one of the most defining moments in Cuba–U.S. relations.





The failed invasion, aimed at overthrowing Fidel Castro, marked Cuba’s first open declaration of support for socialism and set the stage for decades of Cold War confrontation with Washington tensions that continue to shape relations today.