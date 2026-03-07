Cuban capital Havana Erupts in Darkness: Protests Explode After 60+ Hours of Blackout

Havana Erupts in Darkness: Protests Explode After 60+ Hours of Blackout



In the Cuban capital, frustration has finally boiled over. After more than 60 hours without electricity—part of the island’s grinding energy crisis—residents poured into Havana’s streets last night, chanting against the government in multiple neighborhoods.





Video from the scene shows pitch-black avenues lit only by phone flashlights, car headlights, and sheer anger.

People gathered in crowds, voices rising in the dark as the blackout stretched on, fueled by fuel shortages, a crumbling grid, and tightened U.S. restrictions on oil imports that have choked supplies since early 2026.





This marks the latest flare-up in a wave of unrest tied to rolling outages that have plagued Cuba for years, now hitting hardest under the weight of the ongoing embargo and domestic failures.

Online reactions range from calls for freedom and regime change to reminders of past crackdowns, with many seeing this as the spark that could spread further.





Cuba remains largely in the shadows, and the people are done waiting for the lights to come back on.