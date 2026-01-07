Cuban govt has declared two days of national mourning following the deaths of 32 military personnel during the U.S. capture of Nicolás Maduro

The Cuban government has declared two days of national mourning following the deaths of 32 military personnel during the U.S. capture of Nicolás Maduro.





The names, ranks, and ages of the 32 Cuban military personnel killed during the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro were published by the Cuban government.





Among the deceased are colonels, lieutenants, majors, captains, and some reserve soldiers, aged 26 to 60.





The personnel belonged to the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior, Cuba’s two main security agencies. The publication did not specify their missions or how they died.