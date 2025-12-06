CUBAN OFFICIALS QUIETLY REACH OUT TO WASHINGTON AS VENEZUELA ENTERS THE ENDGAME





In a move nobody expected this soon – and Havana would never admit in daylight – elements inside the Cuban regime have opened discreet channels to U.S. officials to discuss what a post-Maduro Venezuela might look like.





The timing isn’t accidental.



The U.S. has surged military assets into the Caribbean, Maduro’s inner circle is rumored to be fracturing, and multiple intelligence services have picked up chatter that Caracas is testing the waters on an exit deal.





Recent reporting suggests Maduro himself has floated conditions for stepping down – a rare signal from a leader who spent a decade insisting he would die in office.





For Cuba, Venezuela is an economic lifeline.



Oil shipments, financial support, and political cover all flow from Caracas to Havana. If the Maduro era truly is wobbling, Cuba needs to know what comes next – and whether Washington is preparing a controlled transition or a fast break that leaves regional power vacuums.





The Trump administration, for its part, is playing its cards close. Officials aren’t confirming the outreach, but they’re not denying the strategic moment either.





With U.S. forces already operating in the region on counter-trafficking missions, Washington suddenly has leverage Havana hasn’t felt in years.





What this signals:



Cuba is hedging, not defecting – but hedging itself into the geopolitical conversation is telling.





Maduro’s grip may be softer than Caracas projects. Even trial balloons about stepping down would’ve been unthinkable 2 years ago.





The U.S. has momentum. Regional states are recalculating, military posture is shifting, and Havana doesn’t want to be caught flat-footed.





If these channels expand – even unofficially – we’re looking at the first quiet U.S.–Cuba strategic dialogue since the thaw years.





When regimes start planning for life after a strongman, it usually means they’ve already imagined the ending.



And this ending may be closer than anyone expected.



Source: Reuters, PiQ