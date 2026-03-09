Cuba’s Communist Regime Crumbles: Protesters Torch Government Building Amid Blackouts and Hunger





The Cuban people are done waiting. For two straight days of total darkness after a massive blackout crippled the island, furious crowds have taken to the streets in Havana and beyond, banging pots, chanting against the regime, and demanding real freedom.





In Granma province, anti-communist rage hit a boiling point: demonstrators set fire to the Mirador de Guisa government outpost, sending the symbol of state control up in flames while shocked onlookers watched in the night.





Sixty-seven years of socialist failure—chronic blackouts, empty shelves, fuel shortages, and broken promises—have finally ignited widespread rebellion. The regime blames U.S. pressure, but the truth is clear: decades of central planning have starved and darkened the nation.





Freedom is no longer a distant dream for Cubans. The dominoes are falling, and the communist grip is slipping fast. The end of this tyranny may be closer than ever.